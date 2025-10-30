Sheffield's Old Town Hall is set to be sold at auction

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:41 GMT

For a whole generation of people, Cole Brothers was one of Sheffield’s most iconic spots.

In 1847, ambitious Thomas Cole saw an opportunity in Sheffield, opening a silk merchant at 4 Fargate during the Victorian age.

By 1861, his brothers John and Skelton had joined him, and they took over neighbouring properties, with the junction with Church Street affectionally becoming known as ‘Cole’s Corner’.

The brothers eventually left, but the name stayed the same, and by the turn of the 20th century 350 people were employed there.

Eventually, the shop was taken over by H Gordon Selfridge, and it blossomed into one of the most vibrant department stores in the city’s history.

For a generation of people, friends heading to the city centre would ‘meet at Cole’s’, with the store become as identifiable a landmark as City Hall or the Cathedral.

However, following the Second World War things began to change.

The Blitz had caused massive damage to Sheffield city, and while Cole’s remained mostly untouched, rebuilding efforts across Fargate and growing business meant the shop was becoming cramped.

In 1960s a solution was finally found, as owners transferred to a newly-built, contemporary store in Barker’s Pool, directly opposite the City Hall.

Tremendous work was done to move operations, and the new venue proved as popular as ever, with crowds filling out the square for opening day.

Meanwhile, the once unmistakable Cole’s Corner spot was demolished, eventually being rebuilt and now standing as a Burger King.

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end.

By 2001, the store had been bought out by John Lewis, who in 2021 abandoned the Barker’s Pool site entirely.

It now sits empty, being used to hold occasional events like the Crossed Wires podcast festival.

Urban Splash, who now own the property, are hoping to redevelop the site.

A statement from the company, which is also behind the Park Hill flats transformation, reads: “Today, we’re working with architect AHMM to evolve the building’s legacy into an exciting new hub for Sheffield’s future.

“Our vision is to create a vibrant commercial ecosystem within the building; flexible workspaces, cafés, retail, leisure, cultural venues, and event spaces. We’re seeking partnerships with great brands, independents, and businesses that are as committed to Sheffield as we are, aiming to create a place that local people will love and feel inspired to use.”

The story of Cole Brothers. How one of Sheffield's most popular department stores was lost to time.

1. 'Cole's Corner' on Fargate

The story of Cole Brothers. How one of Sheffield's most popular department stores was lost to time. | Sheffield Newspapers

Cole Brothers was once the most exciting commercial property in Sheffield, becoming so ubiquitous with Fargate that the junction to Church Street became known as 'Cole's Corner'.

2. Cole Brothers' store, Fargate, Sheffield, in Victorian times

Cole Brothers was once the most exciting commercial property in Sheffield, becoming so ubiquitous with Fargate that the junction to Church Street became known as 'Cole's Corner'. | Submitted

Pictures from the time show how much Fargate has changed, as a busy junction takes over what is now pedestrianised streets and a tram stop.

3. Cole Brothers Limited, Department Store, Sheffield Coles Corner, Fargate

Pictures from the time show how much Fargate has changed, as a busy junction takes over what is now pedestrianised streets and a tram stop. | Sheffield Newspapers

Over the years, the design changed, however Cole Brothers remained a centrepiece of what has long been Sheffield's premium shopping street.

4. Cole Brothers Limited, Department Store, Fargate, Sheffield (Coles Corner) April 1964

Over the years, the design changed, however Cole Brothers remained a centrepiece of what has long been Sheffield's premium shopping street. | Sheffield Newspapers

