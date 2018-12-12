The most dramatic and shocking photos of the Sheffield Blitz Seventy eight years ago today Sheffield suffered one of its darkest days as the German Luftwaffe blitzed the city with a barrage of bombs, causing huge destruction and killing hundreds of people. These dramatic images are a powerful record of that awful night in December 1940. 1. George Street in flames This building in the city centre was one of many engulfed in fire jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. High Street Sheffield city centre's main street suffered huge damage jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Building ablaze More than 10,000 incendiary bombs were dropped on the city jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Devastation in Haymarket The area around Haymarket and Fitzalan Square suffered some of the worst damage jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6