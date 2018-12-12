The Sheffield Blitz

The most dramatic and shocking photos of the Sheffield Blitz

Seventy eight years ago today Sheffield suffered one of its darkest days as the German Luftwaffe blitzed the city with a barrage of bombs, causing huge destruction and killing hundreds of people.

These dramatic images are a powerful record of that awful night in December 1940.

1. George Street in flames

2. High Street

3. Building ablaze

4. Devastation in Haymarket

