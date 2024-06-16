Sheffield is full of disused or crumbling buildings - here’s our list of the ones we would love to see restored or brought back to life.
The city is home to many empty buildings, young and old, that are slowly crumbling - but they served a purpose and could again. Others deserved to be restored to their former glory.
Here’s a list of those we’d love to see preserved and reopened.
1. Central Library
Hoardings have been up for more than a year and scaffolding is needed to prevent bits falling on to passersby. Will cost a fortune to restore but can you imagine Surrey Street without it?
| National World Photo: David Walsh
2. Rose Garden Cafe
An essential part of Graves Park and loved by so many people that it must, surely, one day fully come back to life. Picture: Andy Kershaw Photo: Andy Kershaw
3. O2 Academy
Not an architectural gem but a key part of Sheffield’s cultural life. This venue closed for crumbly concrete tests in September and has been lifeless ever since. A huge waste of an important space.
| National World
4. Durham Ox
A famous pub that fell into disuse and then caught fire. There is hope for this historic building on Cricket Inn Road after it was sold at auction last year.
Photo: .
