But many residents have forgotten that we even had these fantastic structures in the city, many years after the demolition men moved in.
The city has changed massively over the years, but these buildings and monuments were once loved by residents across the city.
Take a look at the pictures below and see how many you know of, and how many you would welcome back to the Sheffield skyline.
1. St Paul's Church
St Paul's Church was built in 1720, with its dome added in 1769. The building seated 1,250, and was demolished in 1938 | Sheffield Newspapers
2. Grand entrace
The front of the Grand Hotel in Barkers Pool in 1970 - the building was demolished three years later to make way for the Fountain Precinct Photo: staff
3. The Crimean War Memorial
The Crimean War Memorial stood at the top of the Moor from the early 1860s until the late 1950s. The column was 58ft high. The figure on top was at one stage moved to the Botanical Gardens, but is now believed to be in storage with the council | Sheffield Newspapers
4. Corn Exchange
The Corn Exchange, at the corner of Sheaf Street and Broad Street, was destroyed by fire in 1947. The shell of the building, seen here in 1961, was eventually demolished for the laying out of Park Square roundabout | Sheffield Newspapers
