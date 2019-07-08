Picture Sheffield

Taking a look back at the Special Olympics from Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium

This week we take a look at the Special Olympics held at Don Valley Stadium in 1993

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 10:59

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics, at Don Valley Stadium, 1993

2. The winning relay team

3. Opening Ceremony

4. Sponsorship event at Olympus Sports

