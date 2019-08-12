Taking a look back at South Yorkshire Police in the 60s and 70s

RetroPicture Sheffield Taking a look back at South Yorkshire Police in the 60s and 70sThis week we take you back to South Yorkshire Police in the 60s and 70s.By Barbara CraythornMonday, 12 August, 2019, 13:14 All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. West Bar Police Station - gymnasium, 1965Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Setting up the Crime Prevention Advice Centre for the launch of the 'Crime-cut, Sheffield' campaign, Angel Street, 1967Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Police cars on St. James Row, 1972Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Policemen and policewoman with dog handler on Church Street, 1972Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2