Taking a look back at South Yorkshire Police in the 60s and 70s

This week we take you back to South Yorkshire Police in the 60s and 70s.

By Barbara Craythorn
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 13:14

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. West Bar Police Station - gymnasium, 1965

2. Setting up the Crime Prevention Advice Centre for the launch of the 'Crime-cut, Sheffield' campaign, Angel Street, 1967

3. Police cars on St. James Row, 1972

4. Policemen and policewoman with dog handler on Church Street, 1972

