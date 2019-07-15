Picture Sheffield

Taking a look back at Sheffield's Fargate

This week we take a look back over a 100 years of Fargate

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:00

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Lord Mayor, Albert Richardsons on a walk about in Fargate, 1975

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Wimpy Bar, 1975

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Goodwin Fountain, entrance to Orchard Square and Dixons electricals, 1989

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. University Students Rag Parade, 1964

Picture Sheffield

Photo: submit

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2