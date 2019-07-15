Taking a look back at Sheffield's Fargate

RetroPicture Sheffield Taking a look back at Sheffield's FargateThis week we take a look back over a 100 years of FargateBy BarbaraCraythorn1Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:00 All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Lord Mayor, Albert Richardsons on a walk about in Fargate, 1975Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Wimpy Bar, 1975Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Goodwin Fountain, entrance to Orchard Square and Dixons electricals, 1989Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. University Students Rag Parade, 1964Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2