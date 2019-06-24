Picture Sheffield

Taking a look back at Sheffield buses

This week we take a look back at the many changes of Sheffield buses

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 15:35

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. City Clopper horse drawn bus, 1960s

2. Motor bus No. 56 at Middlewood

3. Pond Street Bus Station, 1955

4. Cityliner Bendibus, 1980s

