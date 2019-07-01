Picture Sheffield

Taking a look back at Edwardian Sheffielders

This week we take a look at Sheffield in the Edwardian days.

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 15:20

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Empire Day at Bramall Lane, 1906

2. Workroom at St. Joseph's Home for Catholic Girls, Howard Road, Walkley, 1905

3. L. and A. Wilkinson, Stationers, No 26, Norfolk Market Hal, 1902

4. Lucas family of Brincliffe Edge

