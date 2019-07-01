Taking a look back at Edwardian Sheffielders

RetroPicture Sheffield Taking a look back at Edwardian SheffieldersThis week we take a look at Sheffield in the Edwardian days.By BarbaraCraythorn1Monday, 01 July, 2019, 15:20 All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Empire Day at Bramall Lane, 1906Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Workroom at St. Joseph's Home for Catholic Girls, Howard Road, Walkley, 1905Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. L. and A. Wilkinson, Stationers, No 26, Norfolk Market Hal, 1902Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Lucas family of Brincliffe EdgePicture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2