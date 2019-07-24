Picture Sheffield

Taking a look at old Sheffield restaurants and food faces over the last 50 years

This week we take a look back at Sheffield’s global menu.

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 09:13

Sheffield’s food scene today is booming, and it has several restaurants that date back many decades to boot.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of these pictures showcasing restaurants, food scene faces and cooking scenes from the past.

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Candytown Restaurant, No. 27, London Road, 1994

2. Advertisement: La Casina Bianca, Italian Restaurant, No. 74 Abbeydale Road, 1974

3. Curry Inn Restaurant, No. 169/171, Ecclesall Road, 1966

4. Islamabad Restaurant, 63 Attercliffe Common, c. 1983

