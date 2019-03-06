Take a look at these pictures of Sheffield’s Charter Square over the years 

Sheffield's Charter Square at the heart of the city centre has changed drastically over the years.

Here are some fantastic pictures showing how it has developed.

Charter Square and Grosvenor Hotel in the mostly traffic free 1960s

All pictures courtesy of www.picturesheffield.co.uk.

Banqueting room at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Charter Square, 1966

Flags on Charter Square during celebrations for the football World Cup showing (back) Pauldens Ltd., department store, 1966

Elevated view of Charter Row and Charter Square from Grosvenor House Hotel, Rockingham Street on right, 1960s

Anvil Civic Cinema, Charter Square, formerly The Cineplex., 1985. Opened 31 January 1972. Closed February 1983. Taken over by the City Council in 1983, for use as a municipal arts cinema. Official launch of the Anvil was 6 October 1983. Closed 3 November 1990.

Opening of Charter Square by Alderman Grace Tebbutt, (1st left) accompanied by Lord Mayor, (2nd left) and Lady Mayoress (3rd left) Alderman Lionel Stephen Edward Farris JP and Lily Graham and Councillor H. Sturrock (4th left), Oct 1966

Lounge at the newly opened Grosvenor House Hotel, 1966