Stannington Brass Band hosts exhibition of memories in Sheffield to celebrate turning 50
The first known mention of Stannington Brass Band was in 1881.
Later it became the Stannington Church Brass Band, and kept going through the first half of the 1900’s, surviving two world wards, before taking a six year hiatus in the 60’s.
Keith Harper was one of the founding members of the new Stannington Brass Band when it reformed in February 1969.
He recalls: “I remember we needed to purchase new instruments to add to the stock left dormant from the old Stannington Church Band. There was no lack of support from the Stannington community and a Supporters Association was set up known as the Brass Widows.”
Keith remembers the band’s first outing at Whitsuntide in 1969 when they went to play at King Edward’s Hospital, in Rivelin. He has other fond memories of picnics and hikes in Derbyshire. as well as trips to the east coast to play at Scarborough, Skegness and Filey. He recalls the players and their instruments being ferried across Peasholme Park in Scarborough to play on the island in the middle of the lake.
Keith continued playing with the band for a remarkable 39 years and still comes out on Christmas morning to join the band playing carols around the village which he admits still holds a place in his heart as his favourite band job.
This Saturday October 12, Keith will join other band members in celebrating Stannington Brass Band’s golden anniversary, with a concert at the Lomas Hall in Stannington, and an exhibition of photographs, personal accounts, and memorabilia at Knowle Top Methodist Church. The exhibition will be held from 10.30 am-12.30 pm.
Lorraine Dyson, the band’s publicity officer, adds: “The band has had some incredible triumphs in the past five decades, and as part of the anniversary celebrations so many members have given personal accounts of their memories and experiences, which will form part of the exhibition. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about our proud history.”