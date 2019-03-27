Sheridan Shacklethwaite hopes Sheffield will show stacks of interest in central library tour

Sheffield’s silver-tongued septuagenarian Sheridan Shacklethwaite warmly invites you to an illuminating tour of the Central Library basement.

Sheridan, who is an amateur historian, broadcaster and “after tea speaker”, is delighted to be hosting this rare opportunity for members of the public to visit this part of the library.

“I hope you’ll join me on this light-hearted, thoroughly-researched, entirely made-up alternative tour of the Central Library stack”, says Sheridan.

“I’ve based the tour on extensive research about the library and made the rest of it up over a cup of tea, so why not accompany me on this subterranean exploration, on which you will be regaled with truths, half-truths and startling revelations.”

Sheffield Central Library was opened in 1934 by the future Queen Mother.

The Grade II-listed Art Deco building next to Tudor Square houses a public library, the Library Theatre and the Graves Art Gallery.

Crowds waiting for the Central Library official opening

As well as borrowing books, music and films and finding out about local history, visitors to the building can also enjoy many entertaining talks and events.

According to Sheridan, it is rumoured that there are six-and-a-half miles of book shelving in the basement, known as the stack, which holds many valuable collections and antiquarian books.

Sheridan added: “Like my library books, a tour of the stack of this nature is long overdue.

“It’s just the ticket, so why not get it booked?”

Tours run at 10:30am. 11:30 am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2:30pm and last approximately 40 minutes.

Tickets are £6 and available via Eventbrite – go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/secrets-of-the-stack-with-sheridan-shacklethwaite-tickets-57414052978 – or by inquiring at Sheffield Central Library.