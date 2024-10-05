Sheffield's lost colleges: Poignant photos recall Granville, Richmond, Norton and Loxley colleges

They were the places where generations of us went after we finished school in Sheffield

Many of the further education colleges which once served Sheffield have long been demolished, but many of us still have fond memories of the places in which we went after we had left school at 16, or for other courses.

Although further education colleges still operate in the city, under Sheffield College, they are now in very different buildings and largely more modern than those highlighted in the gallery, which goes back to the 1960s and all the way up to the 1990s.

Colleges such as Granville College, Richmond (later Stradbroke) College, Loxley College and Norton College provided training and skills for years, although the aging buildings were largely demolished many years ago.

Our pictures show both the buildings themselves, as well as Sheffield College students and staff over the years.

Take a look and see how much you remember of these great institutions.

Secretarial class at Richmond College of Further Education, Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe, in August 1966. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield

1. Secretarial class

Secretarial class at Richmond College of Further Education, Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe, in August 1966. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd / Picture Sheffield

The entrance to Sheffield College Stradbroke Centre (formerly Richmond College of Further Education), on Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe, photographed in July 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

2. Stradbroke

The entrance to Sheffield College Stradbroke Centre (formerly Richmond College of Further Education), on Spinkhill Drive, Woodthorpe, photographed in July 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

Sheffield College Stradbroke Centre as it appealed from the car park in 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

3. Stradbroke

Sheffield College Stradbroke Centre as it appealed from the car park in 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

This is how Stradbroke College appeared in 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

4. Frontage

This is how Stradbroke College appeared in 1997. Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Council / Picture Sheffield

