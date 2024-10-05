Many of the further education colleges which once served Sheffield have long been demolished, but many of us still have fond memories of the places in which we went after we had left school at 16, or for other courses.
Although further education colleges still operate in the city, under Sheffield College, they are now in very different buildings and largely more modern than those highlighted in the gallery, which goes back to the 1960s and all the way up to the 1990s.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
Colleges such as Granville College, Richmond (later Stradbroke) College, Loxley College and Norton College provided training and skills for years, although the aging buildings were largely demolished many years ago.
Our pictures show both the buildings themselves, as well as Sheffield College students and staff over the years.
Take a look and see how much you remember of these great institutions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.