Sheffielder Cyril Grant was a winning runner for Hallamshire Harriers

Sheffield Retro reader Robert Grant has shared more pictures of his late father Cyril, including some of him as a runner for Hallamshire Harriers.

As reported in Retro of March 3, Cyril worked at the Thomas Firth & John Brown transport department in Princess Street. Robert said he visited one of his mother's old neighbour, Keith Grundy, who is now 89 and who worked in Firth Browns research department to the right of the garage.

Cyril Grant with other runners from Hallamshire Harriers

Robert said he told him: “The research staff used to drive their cars and motorbikes through the garage yard, down a ramp, to park at the back of the research department. They also used the garage facilities to blow up tyres and do minor maintenance on their own vehicles.”

Robert said: “Dad was a keen runner with the Hallamshire Harriers and I have attached photos, which are not that good, and also an article about an athletics meeting held at Roe Lane, Pitsmoor, in which he is mentioned.

“The sports ground was accessed by walking up a track from the corner of Roe Lane and Orphanage Road and I can remember going to athletics meetings with him in the late 1940s.”

The Sheffield Telegraph article of July 25, 1932 reports on an athletics meeting of Atlas and Norfolk Works Sports Club that drew a large crowd. Cyril won a hard-fought Pitsmoor Steeplechase.

Cyril Grant running for Hallamshire Harriers

Robert said in 1949 his dad took a party of Rover Scouts hitch-hiking to Belgium. He said: “This trip would be a sort of celebration to go and meet scouts in other countries after five years of war and must have been undertaken in the summer of that year as he died in March 1950.”

The picture shows Cyril and a scout in a pedal car that has Heist written on it. This is a town and municipality in West Flanders

Robert has also identified scout leaders in the picture of 11th Pitsmoor scouts on camp. His dad is third from left, third row from the front and fifth and sixth on the same row are Group Scoutmaster Mr Marshall and Mr Outwin.

