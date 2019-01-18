Sheffield women asked to share activism tales for new study 

Women have been standing up and campaigning for 100 years, and now female activists are being sought to share their stories.

Researchers are calling on women from Sheffield who have been involved in protests in their lifetime to contribute to a new university study.

‘Remembering Resistance: A Century of Women’s Protest in the North of England’ is a new project from Lancaster University that aims to bring the history of women’s activism to life.

Dr Sarah Marsden, a lecturer in Protest in a Digital Age at Lancaster University, said: “We are looking for women who have fought for political change and who are willing to tell their stories. We’re interested in all kinds of activism, so if you’ve spent time campaigning or protesting over recent decades in the North of England, we want to hear from you.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you feel your memories are, we are interested so please get in touch. Everything counts.”

Women who would like to help with the project but do not have any stories of their own to share can still get involved.

Dr Marsden added: ”We’re looking for volunteers to help gather information and collect inspirational stories about women who have fought for political change, and also assist with community events across the area including in Sheffield.

“We want to ensure that the memories of women activists aren’t lost and that women’s role in political protest is heard.”

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, ‘Remembering Resistance’ is inspired by the centenary of the Representation of the People’s Act, the law that gave all men and some women the right to vote which was celebrated last year.

To learn more about the project, including how to become a volunteer or an interviewee, visit www.rememberingresistance.com, or email rememberingresistance@gmail.com.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​