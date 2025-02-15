Sheffield steel: Haunting photos of abandoned Vickers headquarters passed by thousands every day

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:30 BST

An urban explorer has obtained haunting photographs of one of Sheffield’s most important steel headquarters.

They gained access to the abandoned Vickers’ River Don Works on Brightside Lane and came back with pictures which throw a spotlight on an earlier time.

The red brick building was constructed in 1906 as the offices, workshops and living accommodation for the Vickers family and staff. It was extended in 1911.

In 1987 it was Grade II listed with a note stating: “This building is important not only for its architectural quality and innovative use of materials, but for its historical association with the important Vickers firm and the British armaments industry of World Wars I and II.”

A blue plaque next to the imposing main door states it was later occupied by English Steel, British Steel and Sheffield Forgemasters.

Forgemasters is still operating from sites to the rear and across the road in front of the building.

Thousands of people pass on the way to Meadowhall, or heading in to Sheffield city centre every day.

A leather armchair in the marble boardroom looks to have been recently occupied.

1. Boardroom

A leather armchair in the marble boardroom looks to have been recently occupied. | UExplorer

An early computer and golden chair in an abandoned office with paperwork strewn about create an eerie scene.

2. Computer

An early computer and golden chair in an abandoned office with paperwork strewn about create an eerie scene. | Explorer

The headquarters as viewed from the street.

3. Brightside Lane

The headquarters as viewed from the street. | Google

Huge old wages books for foremen and draughtsmen.

4. Wages

Huge old wages books for foremen and draughtsmen. | Explorer

