They gained access to the abandoned Vickers’ River Don Works on Brightside Lane and came back with pictures which throw a spotlight on an earlier time.

The red brick building was constructed in 1906 as the offices, workshops and living accommodation for the Vickers family and staff. It was extended in 1911.

In 1987 it was Grade II listed with a note stating: “This building is important not only for its architectural quality and innovative use of materials, but for its historical association with the important Vickers firm and the British armaments industry of World Wars I and II.”

A blue plaque next to the imposing main door states it was later occupied by English Steel, British Steel and Sheffield Forgemasters.

Forgemasters is still operating from sites to the rear and across the road in front of the building.

Thousands of people pass on the way to Meadowhall, or heading in to Sheffield city centre every day.

1 . Boardroom A leather armchair in the marble boardroom looks to have been recently occupied. | UExplorer Photo Sales

2 . Computer An early computer and golden chair in an abandoned office with paperwork strewn about create an eerie scene. | Explorer Photo Sales

3 . Brightside Lane The headquarters as viewed from the street. | Google Photo Sales