The plans would see a 40 storey block appear at the site of the building which was once a Primark store.
It would become just the latest of a series of famous buildings to take the honour of being the tallest building in the city or structure to transform the skyline.
It has been going on for centuries, although those iconic landmarks have got bigger and bigger over the years.
We have put together a gallery that shows 12 of the most high profile structures that Sheffielders have got used to seeing, after they transformed that skyline, and you can see them all below
Going back over the centuries, many of those towering buildings came in the form of churches.
But in more recent years, that has changed, with a host of other types of building getting bigger and bigger.
Some you will recognise, as they are still there.
Others have long been demolished.
But they all show how architects and engineers have changed the face of our city over the centuries.
