Sheffield school High Storrs holding a big reunion for ex-pupils

There’s another chance for ex-pupils of High Storrs School in Sheffield to join in one big reunion following a successful event last year.

The High Storrs Homecoming on Saturday, June 29 is a follow-up to a very successful event last year, said the school’s community links and events co-ordinator, Abi Merritt.

The sixth form Common Room at High Storrs School, 1976

“Last year was the first thing we’ve ever done. It was a stab in the dark but we were rammed and people couldn’t get tickets. it was a really lovely, special day, one of those happy events where everyone who came was smiling and enjoying being with their friends.”

The event runs from 1.30pm to 5pm at the school and everyone gets a welcome drink with their ticket. A professional bar will sell cocktails and drinks.

Visitors are welcome to look around the school to see their old classrooms and former teachers will be on hand.

There will be some speeches and entertainment from current pupils.

A domestic science class at High Storrs School in 1963

Photographic displays will be split into decades, dating back to 1933 when the school opened, and ex-pupils can leave messages for friends they haven’t managed to find.

Abi said that a big draw was the chance for ex-pupils to see the same school they attended, as High Storrs is a grade II listed building, unlike many that have been rebuilt. It has been painstakingly restored at a cost of £33 million and more modern additions have been replaced with high-quality new buildings.

Staff are also on the lookout for ex-pupils to join the alumni programme to work with and mentor pupils.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/high-storrs-school . Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/271217053510814/

Sixth formers at High Storrs School enjoying the sun in 1982

Pete Hill's picture of a class in 1976

High Storrs School in 1951

Dance rehearsal, High Storrs School, 1976

Class, High Storrs School, 1976

A metalwork class in 1955 at High Storrs School, Sheffield