Sheffield retro: 28 photos taking you back to shops of the 90s and noughties, and the people who ran them

Published 21st Sep 2025, 07:30 BST

These priceless photos will take you back to the 90s and noughties in Sheffield.

They show popular shops back then, the characters who ran them, and the dedicated employees who worked there.

From florists to fashion stores, chocolate shops to sports retailers, all manner of outlets are pictured here.

The shops featured range from lost high street giants to much-missed independent traders, both in the city centre and out in the suburbs, including Hillsborough and Fulwood.

As well as individual shops, and their owners and staff, this retro photo gallery takes you inside Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks, as they looked back then, and the old Castle Market before it shut for good.

Did you shop at any of these stores in the 90s or noughties, and which stores from those decades do you miss most?

Jeanette Cullen in her X shop, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, in 2008, with one of the snake draught excluders she makes from old socks

1. Sharrow Vale Road

Jeanette Cullen in her X shop, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, in 2008, with one of the snake draught excluders she makes from old socks | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

Dixons, on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 2004

2. Dixons

Dixons, on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

Katie Peckitt outside her florist's shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 2001

3. Ecclesall Road

Katie Peckitt outside her florist's shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Christmas shopping at Meadowhall in November 2004

4. Meadowhall

Christmas shopping at Meadowhall in November 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

