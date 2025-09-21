They show popular shops back then, the characters who ran them, and the dedicated employees who worked there.

From florists to fashion stores, chocolate shops to sports retailers, all manner of outlets are pictured here.

The shops featured range from lost high street giants to much-missed independent traders, both in the city centre and out in the suburbs, including Hillsborough and Fulwood.

As well as individual shops, and their owners and staff, this retro photo gallery takes you inside Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks, as they looked back then, and the old Castle Market before it shut for good.

Did you shop at any of these stores in the 90s or noughties, and which stores from those decades do you miss most?

1 . Sharrow Vale Road Jeanette Cullen in her X shop, on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, in 2008, with one of the snake draught excluders she makes from old socks | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2 . Dixons Dixons, on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesall Road Katie Peckitt outside her florist's shop on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in February 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales