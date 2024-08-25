It’s been a busy year on Sheffield’s Cambridge Street. The hoardings have come down, the long-awaited food hall has opened, and the £480m Heart of the City development has had a chance to properly settle in.

Newcomers to Sheffield might see the pedestrianised routes, the ceiling-to-floor glass-fronted shops, and the many new high-rise buildings - and not think of the journey it's taken to get here.

But not so long ago, Cambridge Street was home to a completely different set of shops, cafes and brutalist concrete buildings - nearly all of which were cleared away in 2017.

Even as the area is now home to the HSBC building, Marmaduke's, and newcomer Sostrene Green - and even as fancy new hotels, food halls and live music venues are only a year from completion - it's shocking to look back at old photos of Cambridge Street and see how far it's come.

Below, The Star has delved into its archives for photos of Cambridge Street in its heydey, before the bulldozers arrived.

To help bring them to life, we've done our best to take fresh photos while standing in the same spot as the old ones so they can truly be appreciated side by side.

Keep an eye out for long-gone businesses like Pepe's, Chubby's, Grosvenor House Hotel, and - yes - even the lights still on at Cole Brothers.

Keep these in mind as new projects like Leah's Yard, the Cambridge Street Collective and the Radisson Blu Hotel are now open for business, and think on how much Sheffield has changed in the past 20 years.

1 . Corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street, 2005 The corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street in 2005. While the TY banner on the right may be the most time indicative proof of the era, this image was between developments before it opened as a MoneyStore, which also closed in 2008. In around 2011 it opened as a framing shop before that shut in 2017 for Heart of the City. | ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street, 2024 The corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street in August 2024. The renovations will bring it back into use for the first time in over seven year. However, despite the scaffolding recently coming down, it is yet to find a new tenant. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge Street, 2001 The old Cambridge Street shops in 2001. The shops were demolished in 2016, but stores seen here include Pepe's and Adecco. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge Street, 2024, pedestrianised The pedestrianised Cambridge Street in 2024, where the shops were demolished to make way for the HSBC building and the new row of shops there now. | National World Photo Sales