This retro photo gallery captures the class of 2005 at schools around Sheffield, including some of the city’s best-loved teachers and headteachers.

If you were a child back these wistful pictures will take you back to the days of playground games, school dinners and double maths as you forged friendships and fired your imagination.

The nostalgic images capture celebrations, fundraising fun, big days out and sad farewells at primary and secondary schools around Sheffield during 2005.

They include the teacher of the year surrounded by pupils, a visit by an Olympian and an exciting trip funded by Britain’s most generous lottery winners.

Can you spot yourself or any of your old school friends in this photo gallery, or is your child or grandchild among the young faces pictured?

1 . Farewell Headteacher Sue Ogden pictured upon her retirement with some of her pupils at Westways Primary School, Crookes, in December 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Shorn Teacher Paul Thornely pictured after having his head shaved at Myrtle Springs School, Sheffield, in April 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Tsunami appeal Pupils pictured at Birley Spa Primary School in January 2005 after raising money for the tsunami appeal by holding an own clothes day | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales