Sheffield retro pictures to celebrate Black History Month

RetroPicture Sheffield Sheffield retro pictures to celebrate Black History MonthBlack History Month takes place every year in the UK in October – here are a selection of Sheffield images celebrating the initiative.By Barbara CraythornWednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:59 am All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Somali Burngreave football team, 1999Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Pool Competition, Firvale Asian Youth Project, 1995Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Asian dancing at the Millennium Multicultural Festival, 2000Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. African Dance Groove, Chance to Dance, Winter Garden, 2007Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2