Sheffield retro pictures to celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month takes place every year in the UK in October – here are a selection of Sheffield images celebrating the initiative.

By Barbara Craythorn
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 08:59 am

All pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Somali Burngreave football team, 1999

2. Pool Competition, Firvale Asian Youth Project, 1995

3. Asian dancing at the Millennium Multicultural Festival, 2000

4. African Dance Groove, Chance to Dance, Winter Garden, 2007

