But some of the alleys that launched the game in the city decades ago have long been lost.

Going back to the 60s, the best known alleys were in locations including Frecheville, Firth Park and Queens Road. Since then an alley on Halifax Road has both opened and closed.

They may no longer be there, but the tradition of the bowling alley is still alive and well at other newer sites.

Our picture gallery brings back memories of those old galleries from the 60s and right into the 21st century, with some of those that are still operating today.

Take a look at how many of the locations you remember.

1 . Bowling The CBC Bowling Alley in Sheffield, in August 1967

2 . CBC Bowl CBC Bowl, on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, in July 1966. It was the first 10-pin bowling alley in Sheffield when it first opened.

3 . Bowling Fairlanes Bowling Alley, North Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, in September 1985