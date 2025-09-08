Sheffield retro: 17 atmospheric photos recall 60 years of 10 pin bowling in city since first alleys in 1960s

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST

Today 10 pin bowling is a popular activity in Sheffield, with alleys in the city centre and in out of town locations.

But some of the alleys that launched the game in the city decades ago have long been lost.

Going back to the 60s, the best known alleys were in locations including Frecheville, Firth Park and Queens Road. Since then an alley on Halifax Road has both opened and closed.

They may no longer be there, but the tradition of the bowling alley is still alive and well at other newer sites.

Our picture gallery brings back memories of those old galleries from the 60s and right into the 21st century, with some of those that are still operating today.

Take a look at how many of the locations you remember.

The CBC Bowling Alley in Sheffield, in August 1967

1. Bowling

The CBC Bowling Alley in Sheffield, in August 1967 | National World Photo: National World

CBC Bowl, on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, in July 1966. It was the first 10-pin bowling alley in Sheffield when it first opened. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. CBC Bowl

CBC Bowl, on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, in July 1966. It was the first 10-pin bowling alley in Sheffield when it first opened. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Fairlanes Bowling Alley, North Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, in September 1985

3. Bowling

Fairlanes Bowling Alley, North Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, in September 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Lilt ladies, left, Hazel Palmer and Blanche Williams, pictured at AMF Bowling, Firth Park, in July 2001. Photo: Roger Nadal, Sheffield Newspapers

4. Lilt ladies, left, Hazel Palmer and Blanche Williams, pictured at AMF Bowling, Firth Park, in July 2001

Lilt ladies, left, Hazel Palmer and Blanche Williams, pictured at AMF Bowling, Firth Park, in July 2001. Photo: Roger Nadal, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Roger Nadal

