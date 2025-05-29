They show sites around the city as they looked then, as well as the fashions, technology and social customs of the day.

Horse-drawn carriages and electric trams are pictured on a bustling Fitzalan Square, while High Street, Sheffield city centre, is thronged with shoppers.

Elsewhere, photos show Sheffield’s evolving skyline, and thick smoke being belched into the air by the city’s many factories when pollution was much worse than it is today.

Sheffield’s lost Victoria railway station, a landmark bank, schools, buses and hospitals all feature in this retro photo gallery.

Also captured is the devastation of the blitz, the Woodhouse railway disaster, and soldiers digging out a snowbound train between Sheffield and Manchester.

These nostalgic images briefly take us beyond the city limits too, as they follow Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley on FA Cup final day in the 1930s.

Do you recognise any of the lost landmarks pictured in these fascinating black-and-white images?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Fitzalan Square Horse-drawn taxis and electric trams on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in around 1900. Electric trams first started to run in Sheffield from 1899. | English Heritage/Getty Images Photo: English Heritage/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Road safety 9th January 1937: A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937 | Fox Photos/Getty Images Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . High Street High Street, Sheffield, in April 1923 | Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo Sales