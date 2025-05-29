They show sites around the city as they looked then, as well as the fashions, technology and social customs of the day.
Horse-drawn carriages and electric trams are pictured on a bustling Fitzalan Square, while High Street, Sheffield city centre, is thronged with shoppers.
Elsewhere, photos show Sheffield’s evolving skyline, and thick smoke being belched into the air by the city’s many factories when pollution was much worse than it is today.
Sheffield’s lost Victoria railway station, a landmark bank, schools, buses and hospitals all feature in this retro photo gallery.
Also captured is the devastation of the blitz, the Woodhouse railway disaster, and soldiers digging out a snowbound train between Sheffield and Manchester.
These nostalgic images briefly take us beyond the city limits too, as they follow Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans on their way to Wembley on FA Cup final day in the 1930s.
Do you recognise any of the lost landmarks pictured in these fascinating black-and-white images?
