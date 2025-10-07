These atmospheric photos take you back nearly half a century to 1978, showing how very different Sheffield looked back then.

If you were around then, this retro photo gallery will almost certainly bring back memories of the lost shops, pubs and other attractions which pulled in the punters during the 70s.

Woolworths is still doing a roaring trade on The Moor, in these nostalgic images, as are the Debenhams and Robert Brothers department stores.

The Royal Hospital is pictured on West Street a few years prior to being torn down, Sheaf Valley Baths is shown long before it was replaced by Ponds Forge, and demolition crews are already busy consigning The Albert pub, on the corner of Division Street and Cambridge Street, to history.

Elsewhere, Sheaf Market is pictured during its heyday, Sheaf Valley Baths is seen many years before it would be replaced by Ponds Forge, and the legendary owner of a famous Sheffield record store is shown behind her shop counter.

Sheffield Wednesday fans of a certain age will recognise the club’s latest signing being put through his paces, while Sheffield United supporters can see the club’s Bramall Lane stadium as it looked following the completion of a new £1 million stand.

These fascinating black and white photos capture life as it was back then, both in the city centre and in the suburbs, from Attercliffe to the Manor estate.

You may recognise some of the characters pictured, from binmen and police officers to schoolchildren.

You’ll almost certainly be familiar with some of the lost landmarks, including the popular Albert pub in the city centre, the Hallam Tower Hotel, and the Bernard Road incinerator, once named as the worst in England.

Amid all the upheaval since the 70s, some things remain reassuringly familiar.

One of Sheffield's most historic buildings, the Old Queens Head pub, can be seen looking much as it does today, despite its surroundings having changed dramatically.

What are your favourite memories of the late 70s, and which lost landmarks from the period do you miss most?

Fargate Shoppers on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, in 1978

Looking down The Moor Looking down The Moor from Pinstone Street in January 1978, showing shops including Debenhams, Robert Brothers, and Atkinsons department store

The Hermitage The Hermitage pub on London Road, Sheffield, which was also known as Harvey's Tavern, Harvey's Bar and R and R, pictured in September 1978. The original Hermitage was bombed in the blitz.