New Labour swept to a landslide victory, a nation mourned the death of Princess Diana, and Channel 5 launched.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to 1996 and 97 in Sheffield, from youngsters making new friends in their first year at school to popular pub landlords.

It shows a legendary 90s nightclub, Robbie Williams catching up on the local news during a visit to the Steel City, and Castle Market traders promoting their prize produce.

These nostalgic images also capture a new feature at Sheffield Ski Village, young swimming stars, and high-flying trampolinists.

And they show how Sheffield paid its respects to the People’s Princess following her tragic death.

What are your happiest memories of mid-90s life in Sheffield, and what do you miss most about those days?

Landlords of The Rock pub in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, Donnie McFarlane and Carol Derbyshire, pictured in September 1997

1. The Rock

Landlords of The Rock pub in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, Donnie McFarlane and Carol Derbyshire, pictured in September 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sharron Bennett

Cairos nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield, in August 1997

2. Cairos

Cairos nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield, in August 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sharron Bennett

Pupils at Nether Green Junior School have a practice run with their costumes for the Sheffield Children's Festival in June 1997. At the front, from left to right, are Thomas Doolan as the Duke of Connaught, Josie Ashe as Princess Christian, and Anne Pawsey as Queen Victoria

3. Practice run

Pupils at Nether Green Junior School have a practice run with their costumes for the Sheffield Children's Festival in June 1997. At the front, from left to right, are Thomas Doolan as the Duke of Connaught, Josie Ashe as Princess Christian, and Anne Pawsey as Queen Victoria | Regal trio Photo: Sharron Bennett

Children at the Flower Estate Family Fair at Wincobank Hill, August 1997

4. Flower power

Children at the Flower Estate Family Fair at Wincobank Hill, August 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sharron Bennett

