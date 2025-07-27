Sheffield retro: 25 photos to bring back memories of 70s nights out, including much-missed pubs and clubs

If you wanted a good night out in Sheffield during the 70s, you were guaranteed to find one at these venues.

These photos show some of the most popular pubs and clubs in the city half a century ago, where the beer flowed freely and the dancefloor was heaving.

Josephine’s, Fiesta, the Penny Farthing, Hofbrauhaus and Scamps are just some of the legendary nightspots pictured in these nostalgic images.

Also pictured are some fondly remembered restaurants of the 70s, including the Golden Egg and the Berni Steak Bar.

This retro photo gallery features a couple of lost cinemas from back then too, where moviegoers flocked to watch blockbusters like Star Wars and Jars.

How many of these venues featured in your recipe for a perfect night out in Sheffield back in the 1970s, and is your favourite among them? Let us know in the comments section.

Inside the Pig and Whistle public house, on Leopold Street and Fountain Precinct, Sheffield city centre, in January 1979

1. Pig and Whistle

Inside the Pig and Whistle public house, on Leopold Street and Fountain Precinct, Sheffield city centre, in January 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Inside Baileys nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in March 1977

2. Baileys

Inside Baileys nightclub, Sheffield city centre, in March 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Inside Josephine's nightclub, in Sheffield city centre, in 1977

3. Josephine's

Inside Josephine's nightclub, in Sheffield city centre, in 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Mail Coach pub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979

4. Mail Coach

The Mail Coach pub, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

