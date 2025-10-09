Sheffield retro: 28 joyous photos to bring back fond memories of growing up during the 60s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:45 BST

If you’re a child of the 60s or 70s, these photos are sure to bring back happy memories of growing up in Sheffield.

They show many of the venues youngsters loved to visit back then, from cinemas and bowling alleys to a much-loved toy shop known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

Children are seen splashing about on a hot summer’s day in the packed Millhouses Lido, following their parents around the fondly remembered Castle Market, and playing in the streets when there were fewer cars about and youngsters had more freedom to roam.

This retro photo gallery also captures the excitement of joining the throng in the city centre to see Sheffield lit up for Christmas, the thrill of hanging out in playgrounds when health and safety was still in its infancy, and the fun to be had making new friends at the action-packed summer holiday play schemes which ran back then.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

What are your favourite memories of Sheffield in the 60s and 70s, and what do you miss most from back then?

A kickabout in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield

1. Street football

A kickabout in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield | Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie Photo: Picture Sheffield/James Leslie Frederick Kellie

Photo Sales
Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day

2. Millhouses Lido

Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road

3. Silver Jubilee celebrations

Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Redgates toy shop, on The Moor, was a magical wonderland for children, so much so it was nicknamed the Yorkshire Disneyland

4. Redgates

Redgates toy shop, on The Moor, was a magical wonderland for children, so much so it was nicknamed the Yorkshire Disneyland | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoostNostalgia
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice