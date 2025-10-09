They show many of the venues youngsters loved to visit back then, from cinemas and bowling alleys to a much-loved toy shop known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

Children are seen splashing about on a hot summer’s day in the packed Millhouses Lido, following their parents around the fondly remembered Castle Market, and playing in the streets when there were fewer cars about and youngsters had more freedom to roam.

This retro photo gallery also captures the excitement of joining the throng in the city centre to see Sheffield lit up for Christmas, the thrill of hanging out in playgrounds when health and safety was still in its infancy, and the fun to be had making new friends at the action-packed summer holiday play schemes which ran back then.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

What are your favourite memories of Sheffield in the 60s and 70s, and what do you miss most from back then?

Street football A kickabout in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield

Millhouses Lido Millhouses Lido was always packed on a sunny day

Silver Jubilee celebrations Street parties brought neighbours together across Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, including this one on Dovercourt Road