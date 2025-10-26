Sheffield retro: photos capture 70s life in all its glory

Sheffield retro: 26 photos to bring back 60s and 70s memories, including takeaway once bigger than McDonald's

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 26th Oct 2025, 07:30 GMT

Trips to a much-missed cinema, meals at a takeaway that was once huge in the UK, and a landmark that towered over the city centre.

These photos will bring back many happy memories of life in Sheffield during the 60s and 70s for anyone who was around back then.

Wimpy was the biggest fast-food burger chain in the UK at the time, before being usurped by McDonald’s and Burger King.

The Gaumont cinema stood on Barker’s Pool for nearly 60 years before its closure in 1985 marked the end of an era.

The Crimean Monument was a hulking presence amid the shops at Moorhead, a reminder of a conflict more than a century earlier estimated to have left at least 500,000 people dead.

This retro photo gallery also shows Castle and Sheaf markets doing a roaring trade, cars running up and down The Moor before it was pedestrianised, the Peace Gardens before their big makeover, and the famous Hole in the Road subway with its fish tank in the wall.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about the 60s and 70s?

Penistone Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, in March 1963, showing Achibold Mc.Gibbon, newsagent, and other businesses

1. Penistone Road

Penistone Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, in March 1963, showing Achibold Mc.Gibbon, newsagent, and other businesses | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy

2. Wimpy

Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy | Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith

Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals

3. Castle Market

Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals | Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith

The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, pictured in April 1965. It opened in 1927 as The Regent, became the Gaumont in 1946, was twinned by Rank in 1969 and tripled in 1979, before closing in November 1985

4. Gaumont

The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, pictured in April 1965. It opened in 1927 as The Regent, became the Gaumont in 1946, was twinned by Rank in 1969 and tripled in 1979, before closing in November 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

