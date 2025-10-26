These photos will bring back many happy memories of life in Sheffield during the 60s and 70s for anyone who was around back then.

Wimpy was the biggest fast-food burger chain in the UK at the time, before being usurped by McDonald’s and Burger King.

The Gaumont cinema stood on Barker’s Pool for nearly 60 years before its closure in 1985 marked the end of an era.

The Crimean Monument was a hulking presence amid the shops at Moorhead, a reminder of a conflict more than a century earlier estimated to have left at least 500,000 people dead.

This retro photo gallery also shows Castle and Sheaf markets doing a roaring trade, cars running up and down The Moor before it was pedestrianised, the Peace Gardens before their big makeover, and the famous Hole in the Road subway with its fish tank in the wall.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about the 60s and 70s?

1 . Penistone Road Penistone Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, in March 1963, showing Achibold Mc.Gibbon, newsagent, and other businesses | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Wimpy Haymarket, showing Mattocks butchers and Wimpy | Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo Sales

3 . Castle Market Shops on The Gallery, Castle Market, Exchange Street, showing Jeans (Fancy Goods) and Radio Rentals | Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith Photo Sales