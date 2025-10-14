Sheffield’s cutlery industry still employed thousands, and these nostalgic images show some of the skilled workers who made it the envy of the world.

Grinders, polishers, hammermen and the last of the acid etchers are just some of the talented craftsmen and women pictured in this retro photo gallery.

These fascinating pictures also show some of the lost factories around Sheffield, from the mighty old Firth Brown works to the workshops of the city’s celebrated ‘little mesters’.

It wasn’t all hard work back then, however, with friends seen enjoying the funfair at a park in Sheffield.

Other photos show how much the city has changed, with the lost Kelvin flats, a long-closed school and one of the many old gas holders among the landmarks of the day pictured.

Most of these photos are taken from the Stephen McClarence Collection and are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of the 60s or 70s, and do you recognise any of the workers pictured?

1 . Kelvin flats The view from Daniel Hill Primary School (formerly Upperthorpe Primary School), Sheffield, looking out at the Kelvin flats and the Neepsend gas holder, sometime during the 60s or 70s

2 . Endcliffe Park A preacher addressing the crowds in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, sometime during the 60s or 70s

3 . Hastilar Road South Potatoes for sale on Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, sometime between 1960 and 1979