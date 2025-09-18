They capture sweeping changes taking place across Sheffield, as a modernist masterpiece appears on the hill and the M1 rises above the rooftops.

While those two landmarks remain a familiar part of the city’s skyline, other famous buildings and structures pictured in this retro photo gallery are no longer.

The Tinsley cooling towers, for so long twin beacons welcoming travellers home, came crashing down in 2008.

The Hole in the Road subway, with its fish tank in the wall, was reduced to rubble before being filled in to make way for the new tram network in 1994.

These photos will bring back memories of shopping in the 60s, whether that was browsing the stalls at Castle Market, checking out the latest wares at Walsh’s department store or buying new gear at Sugg Sport.

They will also take readers of a certain age back to the factory floor, where sparks are seen flying in dramatic photos, and to their school days, with pupils seen chatting in the old premises of what is today one of Sheffield’s biggest secondary schools.

Sheffield Wednesday fans can see Hillsborough Stadium as it looked back then from above, while Blades supporters might recognise a club legend in his prime.

Elsewhere, youngsters are pictured at a lost bowling alley, a new ‘dreamland’ estate is seen soaring skyward from the valley, and a luxury hotel which hosted many celebrities during its lifetime is shown.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What do you miss most about the 60s?

1 . Walsh's Walsh's department store, Sheffield, prior to its redevelopment in 1966. The front of the store was to be demolished and rebuilt to accommodate the new road junction, which incorporated the Hole in the Road subway. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd

2 . Tinsley Viaduct Tinsley Viaduct on the M1 in Sheffield pictured in 1968, shortly after completion, with the twin cooling towers of Blackburn Meadows Power Station beside. The towers were demolished in 2008. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Paul Walters Worldwide Photography Ltd

3 . Castle Market Castle Market, Sheffield, and the shops opposite in 1968 | Getty Images Photo: Ian Tyas/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive