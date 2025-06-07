As Beatlemania broke out across the UK in 1963, these atmospheric photos capture everyday life around Sheffield that year.

They show the popular shops, pubs and restaurants of their day around the city, lost landmarks like the Goodwin Fountain, and a very different looking Peace Gardens.

This retro photo gallery shows major Sheffield city centre streets like The Moor, Fargate and High Street bustling with life.

They also take you out into the suburbs, including Crookes, Hillsborough and Heeley.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories of 60s Sheffield for you?

1 . High Street High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1963, showing Walsh's and, in the background, Peter Robinson department stores | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Bridge Street Bridge Street, Sheffield, in Nove,ber 1963, showing Tennant Brothers, Exchange Brewery, and Parnall and Sons shop fitters | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Coles Corner The view up Fargate from High Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1963, with the old Cole Brothers department store on the corner | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales