It was the decade which gave us the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, James Bond made his cinematic bow, and peace and love ruled as the hippy movement took hold.

But there are some things from the 1960s that only Sheffielders who were around back then will remember.

This retro photo gallery celebrates a few of them, from popular nightclubs of the era to shops and pubs we have lost in the decades since.

The Hole in the Road, the Goodwin Fountain, the Hippodrome, Redgates toy store and the Adelphi Hotel are just some of the buildings and landmarks featured in these nostalgic images.

While it is the spirit of the era that many people miss most, these are some of the defining sights and venues of the 60s for a lot of Sheffielders.

The images are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

What do you miss most about the 60s, and what shop, pub, club or other venue would you bring back if you could?

Mikado Cafe Davy's Mikado Cafe, on Haymarket, Sheffield, pictured here in 1964, was another popular city centre venue during the 60s

Hippodrome in 1963 The Hippodrome Theatre and Nell's Bar on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 1963. The Hippodrome opened in December 1907 as a music hall. It became a permanent cinema in 1931. In 1948, it came under the management of The Tivoli (Sheffield) Ltd. It closed on March 2, 1963 and was demolished

Goodwin Fountain The Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate, Sheffield, pictured following the official switch-on in 1961. The landmark was a popular meeting place for people until it was demolished in 1998.