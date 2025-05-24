Fashion outlets, jewellers, butcher’s and department stores feature in this retro photo gallery.

But perhaps the most fondly remembered shop pictured is the old Sugg Sport store.

Sugg Sport was founded in 1888 by the sporting star Frank Sugg, who achieved the rare fouble of playing for both Derbyshire County Cricket Club and Derby County Football Club, and his brother Walter.

It had branches on The Moor and Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, among other locations, and traded for more than a century, until 2000.

Sugg’s initially sold a wide range of goods, including TVs, radios, toys and games, before specialising in sports equipment.

It was a leading supplier of football, cricket and fishing equipment, among other items, and it attracted stars including the boxing great Naseem Hamed.

There was great sadness when it closed for good, marking the end of an era.

One person described it as ‘such a sad day’, while another recalled how the store had sold ‘everything from jock straps to 12 bore shot guns’.

Do you remember shopping at Sugg Sport or any of the other stores pictured?

Sugg Sport interior Inside Sugg Sport, in Sheffield city centre, in 1961, with the goods for sale including archery, golf and tennis equipment and a wooden kayak

Castle Street branch Sugg's Castle Street branch, Sheffield, in 1963, where a prospective customer is seen surveying the range of goods on display in the window. The items for sale include radio equipment, which was sold at Sugg stores before they focused solely on sports goods.

Butcher's shop Home Farm Products butcher's shop, on Cumberland Street, Sheffield, in 1966.