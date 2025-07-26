These photos will transport you back more than 30 years to the early 1990s in Sheffield.

A lot has changed since then. Ski Village is a distant memory and it is more than a quarter of a century since the brewery closed, but Meadowhall is as busy as ever.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the most memorable images of people and places around Sheffield in 1990, 1991 and 1992.

Youngsters are pictured eagerly awaiting a trip to the long-since-closed American Adventures theme park, just outside Sheffield, a demolition crew is seen tearing down the city’s landmark Hyde Park flats, and children are shown protesting against plans to close their schools.

Elsewhere, Princess Diana meets new mums and their babies at the Jessop Hospital, the old Sheaf Market is bustling, and Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett is seen celebrating promotion with his players.

What are your favourite memories of Sheffield during the early 1990s? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Special visitor Princess Diana with a group of happy mums at the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, in July 1991

2 . Christmas lights A huge crowd gathers to watch Sheffield's Christmas lights being switched on in 1990

3 . Sheaf Market Sheffield's Sheaf Market in March 1991