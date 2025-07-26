Sheffield retro: 29 of the best photos showing people and places of the early 90s, including lost landmarks

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST

Shoppers pour into Meadowhall on its opening day, the articificial slopes of Ski Village glisten in the sun, and business was booming at Wards Brewery.

These photos will transport you back more than 30 years to the early 1990s in Sheffield.

A lot has changed since then. Ski Village is a distant memory and it is more than a quarter of a century since the brewery closed, but Meadowhall is as busy as ever.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the most memorable images of people and places around Sheffield in 1990, 1991 and 1992.

Youngsters are pictured eagerly awaiting a trip to the long-since-closed American Adventures theme park, just outside Sheffield, a demolition crew is seen tearing down the city’s landmark Hyde Park flats, and children are shown protesting against plans to close their schools.

Elsewhere, Princess Diana meets new mums and their babies at the Jessop Hospital, the old Sheaf Market is bustling, and Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett is seen celebrating promotion with his players.

What are your favourite memories of Sheffield during the early 1990s? Let us know in the comments section.

Princess Diana with a group of happy mums at the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, in July 1991

1. Special visitor

Princess Diana with a group of happy mums at the Jessop Hospital, Sheffield, in July 1991 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A huge crowd gathers to watch Sheffield's Christmas lights being switched on in 1990

2. Christmas lights

A huge crowd gathers to watch Sheffield's Christmas lights being switched on in 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield's Sheaf Market in March 1991

3. Sheaf Market

Sheffield's Sheaf Market in March 1991 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Paul Simpson, operations manager, at Wards Brewery, Sheffield, in May 1990

4. Ward's Brewery

Paul Simpson, operations manager, at Wards Brewery, Sheffield, in May 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesMeadowhallPhoto memoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice