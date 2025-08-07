Sheffield retro: 34 atmospheric photos showing how different the city looked in the late 50s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 06:45 BST

It was a time of great change across the UK, and Sheffield was no exception.

The late 1950s witnessed the shift from post-war austerity, with rationing finally over, to the glamour and excitement of the swinging 60s.

This retro photo gallery captures life in Sheffield at the tail-end of the 50s, from lost landmarks like the Tinsley Towers and Jessop Hospital to popular pubs and shops of the day.

They show the changes taking place around the city at the time, including the last days of the famous Norfolk Market Hall and the long-awaited reopening of the Marples Hotel, which finally rose again from the rubble of the Sheffield Blitz.

Some of Sheffield’s best-known streets and public spaces, including Fargate, London Road, The Moor and the Peace Gardens, are seen looking very different in these nostalgic images.

As well as scenes of everyday life, these photos show the catastrophic floods of 1958, which caused huge damage around the city.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Let us know in the comments section.

Inside the new Marples Hotel, Sheffield, in 1959

1. Marples

Inside the new Marples Hotel, Sheffield, in 1959 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
London Road, Sheffield, in 1958

2. 1950s shops

London Road, Sheffield, in 1958 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Feeding the pigeons in Sheffield's Peace Gardens in July 1957

3. Beautiful Sheffield

Feeding the pigeons in Sheffield's Peace Gardens in July 1957 Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
A lone cyclist at the bottom of The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1959, with Barclays Bank in the background and the Midland Bank on the right

4. The Moor

A lone cyclist at the bottom of The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1959, with Barclays Bank in the background and the Midland Bank on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice