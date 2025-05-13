They take you on a trip down memory lane along Bellhouse Road from the early 1900s to the end of the 20th century.

This retro photo gallery shows the shops, pubs, banks and other businesses which have come and gone during that time along the bustling road, which stretches from the top of Firth Park through Shiregreen to the junction with Ecclesfield Road.

It also shows how transport has changed, taking you right back to the days of the horse and cart and also showing the old buses and trams which used to run in the area before the car became king.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What do you think of how the area has changed?

1 . View from Firth Park Road Looking up Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, from Firth Park Road towards Pismire Hill, some time between 1900 and 1919 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Butchers The butchery department of the Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd's Shiregreen branch on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, some time between 1900 and 1919 | Picture Sheffield/Brightside and Carbrook Co-op Soc. Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Brightside and Carbrook Co-op Soc. Ltd Photo Sales

3 . 1930s homes and pub The junction of Bellhouse Road and Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in December 1930, with the Horse Shoe Inn in the background | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales