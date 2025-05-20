They show the service stations across Sheffield where drivers went to get their cars filled up in the 1960s and 70s.

This was the golden age of the petrol station in the UK, with the number peaking at around 40,000 in the late 60s before gradually falling to around 8,400 today.

That huge decline was fuelled by a combination of larger branded stations replacing smaller independent ones, which were often bought out by big oil companies, and the rise of supermarket petrol stations luring shoppers with cut-price offers.

In 1970, a gallon of petrol cost around 31p, compared to more than £6 today.

In the 60s and 70s, many petrol stations had attendants who would fill your car up for you and often attend to any mechanical issues your vehicle was having too.

But petrol stations increasingly became self-service, and the vast forecourts covered by huge canopies that we’re all familiar with today became commonplace.

This retro photo gallery shows the days when petrol stations came with a personal touch - and usually without the attached convenience stores selling everything you need, and usually quite a few things you really don’t.

How many of these petrol stations do you remember?

These photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Bramall Lane Jean Tyler serving at the Kennings petrol station, on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, in 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Burgess Street Burgess Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1960, showing Crabtree and Nicol, Motor Spirit Service Station and the Yorkshireman's Arms pub | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield, in August 1965, showing businesses including J.W. Rose, bakers, and Ecclesall Service Station | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales