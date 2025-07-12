This retro photo gallery captures Sheffielders at work during the 80s and 90s, from the city’s steelworks to its schools.

These nostalgic images celebrate Sheffield’s proud industrial heritage, showing staff grafting away in the city’s cutlery factories, and ‘Little Mesters’ displaying their skilled craftsmanship.

But working life in all its variety is depicted, from the market stalls and hospitals to bars and restaurants, and even one of the rag and bone men who were once a common sight on the city’s streets.

Can you spot yourself or a work colleague in this photo gallery? Does it bring back any workplace memories for you?

1 . Richardson's Staff in the packing deprtment at Richardson's cutlery factory, Sheffield, in June 1987

2 . Sheaf Market Staff at Granelli's confectionery stall at Sheaf Market, Sheffield, in August 1985

3 . Parkway market Workers at Parkway wholesale market, Parkway Drive, Sheffield, in July 1983