This retro photo gallery captures Sheffielders at work during the 80s and 90s, from the city’s steelworks to its schools.
These nostalgic images celebrate Sheffield’s proud industrial heritage, showing staff grafting away in the city’s cutlery factories, and ‘Little Mesters’ displaying their skilled craftsmanship.
But working life in all its variety is depicted, from the market stalls and hospitals to bars and restaurants, and even one of the rag and bone men who were once a common sight on the city’s streets.
Can you spot yourself or a work colleague in this photo gallery? Does it bring back any workplace memories for you?
1. Richardson's
Staff in the packing deprtment at Richardson's cutlery factory, Sheffield, in June 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Sheaf Market
Staff at Granelli's confectionery stall at Sheaf Market, Sheffield, in August 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Parkway market
Workers at Parkway wholesale market, Parkway Drive, Sheffield, in July 1983 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd.
4. Castle Market
Bingham & Browne fruit and veg stall at Castle Market, Sheffield, in January 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.