Sheffield retro: 21 photos show the city at work in the 80s and 90s, from factory staff to school teachers

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST

Sheffield is a city built upon hard toil and inspiration.

This retro photo gallery captures Sheffielders at work during the 80s and 90s, from the city’s steelworks to its schools.

These nostalgic images celebrate Sheffield’s proud industrial heritage, showing staff grafting away in the city’s cutlery factories, and ‘Little Mesters’ displaying their skilled craftsmanship.

But working life in all its variety is depicted, from the market stalls and hospitals to bars and restaurants, and even one of the rag and bone men who were once a common sight on the city’s streets.

Can you spot yourself or a work colleague in this photo gallery? Does it bring back any workplace memories for you?

Staff in the packing deprtment at Richardson's cutlery factory, Sheffield, in June 1987

1. Richardson's

Staff in the packing deprtment at Richardson's cutlery factory, Sheffield, in June 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Staff at Granelli's confectionery stall at Sheaf Market, Sheffield, in August 1985

2. Sheaf Market

Staff at Granelli's confectionery stall at Sheaf Market, Sheffield, in August 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Workers at Parkway wholesale market, Parkway Drive, Sheffield, in July 1983

3. Parkway market

Workers at Parkway wholesale market, Parkway Drive, Sheffield, in July 1983 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd.

Photo Sales
Bingham & Browne fruit and veg stall at Castle Market, Sheffield, in January 1985

4. Castle Market

Bingham & Browne fruit and veg stall at Castle Market, Sheffield, in January 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldheritageNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice