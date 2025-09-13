They were the places Sheffielders went to let their hair down and party, but also to socialise.

The nightclubs, working men’s clubs and social clubs that pulled in the punters back then are pictured in this retro photo gallery.

They include legendary venues like the old Palais, on London Road, which is now a supermarket, The Limit, on West Street, and Fiesta, on Arundel Gate.

Atmospheric photos also take you inside working men’s clubs around Sheffield, from Hansworth and Parson Cross to Grenoside, up to four decades ago.

Did you visit any of these clubs, and do you have happy memories of nights out at these venues?

1 . Cairos Cairo Jax, better known as Cairos, was located on Bank Street, Sheffield, and was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It was split into two halves, one playing pop music and the other soul. It was previously Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Palais The Palais (formerly The Lansdowne Picture Palace), on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1990. The building is now a Budgens supermarket. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Attercliffe Liberal Club The bar at Attercliffe Liberal Club, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in June 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales