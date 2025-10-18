Sheffield retro: 25 photos show megafans queueing in the noughties, including Owls and Blades

These photos prove the old adage that Brits like nothing better than joining a queue.

But these are not ordinary folk pictured, they are megafans showing their dedication by queueing for hours, often overnight in atrocious conditions.

Among them are Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans, aged from six to 73, camping out to ensure they secure tickets to the big match.

Also pictured are music lovers, determined not to miss out on tickets to see stars including Cliff Richard, Daniel O’Donnell, Jason Donovan and Hear’Say.

These were the days when Pottermania swept the globe, too, and bookworms queued for hours outside Sheffield’s Meadowhall and Orchard Square shopping centres to be first to get their hands on the latest book in the Harry Potter series.

What’s the longest you’ve ever queued, and was it worth the wait? Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise in this retro photo gallery?

Owls fans camped out through the night for play-off final tickets in Cardiff in May 2005. These fans at the front of the queue had been there from 5pm on Monday night, 16 hours before tickets went on general sale.

1. Play-offs here we come

Owls fans camped out through the night for play-off final tickets in Cardiff in May 2005. These fans at the front of the queue had been there from 5pm on Monday night, 16 hours before tickets went on general sale. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Six-year-old Sophie Wood waves her Blades flag as she queues for her FA Cup semi-final ticket at Bramall Lane in March 2003

2. Blade for life

Six-year-old Sophie Wood waves her Blades flag as she queues for her FA Cup semi-final ticket at Bramall Lane in March 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sheffield Wednesday fans Ky Ugradar, Ashley Bodfield and Darren Gregory pictured in their tent as they queued for play-off final tickets in Cardiff in 2005

3. Camping out

Sheffield Wednesday fans Ky Ugradar, Ashley Bodfield and Darren Gregory pictured in their tent as they queued for play-off final tickets in Cardiff in 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Daniel O'Donnell fan Bridget Elrick is first in the queue for tickets Sheffield Arena in September 2006

4. Time for tea

Daniel O'Donnell fan Bridget Elrick is first in the queue for tickets Sheffield Arena in September 2006 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Steve Parkin

