They take us from the 1960s, showing the cars and shops many people will remember from that era, all the way back to the 19th century and the days of cobbled streets bathed in the glow of gas street lamps.

The retro images, offering a fascinating insight into the way we used to live, have all been recently uploaded to the Picture Sheffield online photo library.

Some show familiar city centre streets, like Haymarket, Arundel Street and Fargate, as they looked many years ago.

Others take us out into the suburbs, including Page Hall, Crosspool, Darnall and Woodseats, which have changed so much in the intervening years.

While some of the buildings shown are still standing, the lost landmarks pictured include Albert Hall, Norfolk Market Hall and the Fleur de Lys Hotel.

Do these photos make you feel nostalgic for the Sheffield of yesteryear, or do they show how far the city has come over the last century and a bit?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Haymarket Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919, showing (right) The Yellow Lion Hotel and (centre) Norfolk Market Hall

Waingate Waingate, Sheffield city centre, pictured some time between 1915 and 1925, showing the Rose and Crown pub (also known as Britannia) and at the back Tennant Brothers, Exchange Brewery

Sandygate Road Sandygate Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, pictured some time during the 1960s or 70s, showing Turner's grocers and J. Preston chemists