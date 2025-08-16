Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos show how different Sheffield looked in the 60s

Parts of Sheffield are almost unrecognisable in these photos from the 1960s.

Many of the buildings and other landmarks have disappeared in the decades since these nostalgic images were taken around the city.

Shops have changed, pubs have closed, and, in many cases, the layout of Sheffield’s streets and green places has been radically altered during the intervening years.

The old Castle Market, Walsh’s department store, and The Gaumont Cinema at Barker’s Pool are just some of the beloved buildings and businesses that have been lost since these fascinating pictures were captured.

This retro photo gallery shows the huge changes that have taken place not just around Sheffield city centre but out in the suburbs, including Crookes, Heeley, Hillsborough and Attercliffe.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If they have you pining for the 60s, you may enjoy this gallery featuring some of the best images taken across the UK back then.

The roundabout at the junction of Ecclesall Road, The Moor, St Mary's Gate and London Road, pictured in November 1962

1. Ecclesall Road roundabout

The roundabout at the junction of Ecclesall Road, The Moor, St Mary's Gate and London Road, pictured in November 1962 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

An elevated view of Sheaf Square and Sheffield Midland railway station in May 1965, with the Park Hill flats in the background

2. Railway station

An elevated view of Sheaf Square and Sheffield Midland railway station in May 1965, with the Park Hill flats in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sheffield's Castle Market in September 1964

3. Castle Market

Sheffield's Castle Market in September 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left

4. Barker's Pool

Barker's Pool, Sheffield city centre, in August 1964, with Gaumont Cinema (previously The Gaumont) and Cole Brothers on the left | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

