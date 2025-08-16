Many of the buildings and other landmarks have disappeared in the decades since these nostalgic images were taken around the city.

Shops have changed, pubs have closed, and, in many cases, the layout of Sheffield’s streets and green places has been radically altered during the intervening years.

The old Castle Market, Walsh’s department store, and The Gaumont Cinema at Barker’s Pool are just some of the beloved buildings and businesses that have been lost since these fascinating pictures were captured.

This retro photo gallery shows the huge changes that have taken place not just around Sheffield city centre but out in the suburbs, including Crookes, Heeley, Hillsborough and Attercliffe.

1 . Ecclesall Road roundabout The roundabout at the junction of Ecclesall Road, The Moor, St Mary's Gate and London Road, pictured in November 1962

2 . Railway station An elevated view of Sheaf Square and Sheffield Midland railway station in May 1965, with the Park Hill flats in the background

3 . Castle Market Sheffield's Castle Market in September 1964