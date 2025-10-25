Sheffield retro: Life on West Street in the 90s and noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Published 25th Oct 2025, 07:30 BST

Sheffield’s always known how to throw a good party, as these photos show.

They take us back to the mid-noughties and celebrations across the city, from birthday bashes to anniversaries, Christmas dos to Eid parties.

Nights out at Varsity bar on West Street, slap-up meals at the legendary and much-missed Baldwins Omega banqueting suite, and silliness at a school’s centenary celebrations all feature in this retro photo gallery.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise in these nostalgic images, and do they bring back any happy memories for you?

Sharon Beresford, Michelle France and Barbara France at a 70s-themed party, in Sheffield's Nelson Mandela Building, in April 2003

1. Peace out

Sharon Beresford, Michelle France and Barbara France at a 70s-themed party, in Sheffield's Nelson Mandela Building, in April 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Ned Cooper, aged 10, gets a soaking in the stocks at the Centenary Party at Hunters Bar School, Sheffield, in June 2007

2. In the stocks

Ned Cooper, aged 10, gets a soaking in the stocks at the Centenary Party at Hunters Bar School, Sheffield, in June 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Revellers at the 70s-themed party in the Nelson Mandela Building, arranged by Michelle France, in April 2003

3. 70s party

Revellers at the 70s-themed party in the Nelson Mandela Building, arranged by Michelle France, in April 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Janice Stoakes, Poppy, Corinne Tolson, Kathy Koskina and Dianne Shutt get the party started at Sheffield's Varsity bar in 2003

4. Happy days

Janice Stoakes, Poppy, Corinne Tolson, Kathy Koskina and Dianne Shutt get the party started at Sheffield's Varsity bar in 2003 | Leon Neal

