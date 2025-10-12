These much-loved landladies kept the beer flowing and the punters in check at watering holes around Sheffield between the 80s and the noughties.

This retro photo gallery shows them behind the bar, pulling pints, but also out and about in the communities where their pubs were at the heart of local life.

They are pictured, too, sharing good times with many of their regulars.

Some did it alone, while others were part of hard-working husband-and-wife duos.

But they all did a sterling job, bringing cheer to thousands of customers and providing a vital social hub.

Running a pub is never an easy task, as the number of closures in recent times has proved, so we salute these landladies who have done such a sterling job over the years.

Are any of your favourite pubs featured in this gallery, and which landlady, past or present, do you feel deserves a special mention?

The Penguin Pictured at the Penguin pub, on Mason Lathes Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, where a charity event was held to raise money for the Harvey Phillips Trust. Landlady Lesley Tuckwood is seen with six of her locals who were performing a Full Monty at the event in 2006. Included in the line-up were Mark Bell, Lance Wood, Andrew Woods, Dennis Kelk, Neil Cooper, and Steve Rimmington.

The Florist Landlady Cheryl Chambers with husband John at the Florist pub, on Walkley Road, in November 2001

Robin Hood Pictured behind the bar at the Robin Hood pub, on Greaves Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, in 2006 is the landlady Keeley Ayres