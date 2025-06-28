Sheffield retro: 27 adorable photos to bring back memories of primary school days in the 90s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 28th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST

They are some of the best days of your life, when lifelong friendships are formed and anything seems possible.

These adorable photos show children at primary schools around Sheffield during the 1990s, along with teachers, headteachers and other much-loved members of staff.

From school plays to sports days, and getting creative in the kitchen, these pictures capture all aspects of school life back then.

Pupils are shown both hard at work and letting off steam in the playground, as well as saying a big thank you to some long-serving members of staff as they bid a sad farewell.

Can you spot yourself, your child or a favourite teacher in this retro photo gallery?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Children at Ballifield Primary school, Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield, with candles and oranges for a Christingle service in December 1997

1. Shining bright

Children at Ballifield Primary school, Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield, with candles and oranges for a Christingle service in December 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Councillors Mike Bower, Barba Belcher, and Jan Wilson with children at Fox Hill Primary School, Sheffield, in November 1997

2. In the splash zone

Councillors Mike Bower, Barba Belcher, and Jan Wilson with children at Fox Hill Primary School, Sheffield, in November 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Youngsters from Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street, Sheffield, put a new community play area created by Princes Trust volunteers to the test in July 1998

3. How's your balance?

Youngsters from Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street, Sheffield, put a new community play area created by Princes Trust volunteers to the test in July 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Year 3 pupils at St Wilfrids RC Primary School making pizzas in June 1998. Pictured from left to right are Gabrielle Allen, Amber Johnson, teacher Halina Humphries, Lucy Saunders, Amy Webster and Anna Hamilton.

4. In the kitchen

Year 3 pupils at St Wilfrids RC Primary School making pizzas in June 1998. Pictured from left to right are Gabrielle Allen, Amber Johnson, teacher Halina Humphries, Lucy Saunders, Amy Webster and Anna Hamilton. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

