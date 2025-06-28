These adorable photos show children at primary schools around Sheffield during the 1990s, along with teachers, headteachers and other much-loved members of staff.

From school plays to sports days, and getting creative in the kitchen, these pictures capture all aspects of school life back then.

Pupils are shown both hard at work and letting off steam in the playground, as well as saying a big thank you to some long-serving members of staff as they bid a sad farewell.

Can you spot yourself, your child or a favourite teacher in this retro photo gallery?

1 . Shining bright Children at Ballifield Primary school, Handsworth Grange Road, Sheffield, with candles and oranges for a Christingle service in December 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2 . In the splash zone Councillors Mike Bower, Barba Belcher, and Jan Wilson with children at Fox Hill Primary School, Sheffield, in November 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . How's your balance? Youngsters from Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street, Sheffield, put a new community play area created by Princes Trust volunteers to the test in July 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales