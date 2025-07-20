But across Sheffield during the 90s, restaurants were serving up something a little more sophisticated.

These photos, showing some of the city’s most popular restaurants of the time, will give you a true taste of the 90s.

For those who remember dining there, the flavours will come bursting out of the screen.

For others, the nostalgic pictures in this retro gallery are a portal into a period when fashions, interior decor and the foods we craved were very different to today.

The much-loved 90s dining establishments pictured range from Italian to Chinese and Indian restaurants, via traditional British pub grub.

There’s even a fast food restaurant which opened at a Sheffield school back then, with both the restaurant and the school itself having since closed.

Most of these restaurants have been lost since these photos were taken. But a few are still going strong, including the Ecclesall Road stalwart, Nonna’s, and Piccolo’s, in Broomhall.

How many of these places have you dined at, and what do you think is or was Sheffield’s best ever restaurant? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Chinskis Pictured at Chinski's Restaurant, Abbeydale Road, where Elaine and Marek Plesner pictured outside Chinskis restaurant, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2 . Smiths of Sheffield Diners tuck in at Smiths of Sheffield Restaurant, Sandygate Road, Crosspool, in March 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3 . Mei's Owner/chef Colin Tse removing ducks from the oven at Mei's Chinese Restaurant, Charles Street, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales