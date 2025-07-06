These nostalgic images show some of the city’s favourite places at which to eat back then, and the people who ran them.
This retro photo gallery also features chefs, waiters and some of the best-loved dishes from these much-loved restaurants.
Most of the restaurants have sadly closed in the 25-plus years since these photos were taken, though some Sheffield stalwarts are still going strong.
Italian, Chinese, Indian and traditional British restaurants from across the city, including Walkley, Totley, Crystal Peaks and Meadowhead, are among those pictured.
Do you remember dining at any of these restaurants during the 90s?
What do you think was the best restaurant in Sheffield during the 90s and is there one dish you’d give anything to taste again? Let us know in the comments section.
