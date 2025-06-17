Ecclesall Road, stretching out from Sheffield city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, has long been a mecca for students on a night out.

But the bustling thoroughfare offers something for people of all ages, from its family friendly cafes to the traditional watering holes where you’re guaranteed a warm welcome.

It’s the people who make the street what it is, of course, and these photos taking you back along Ecclesall Road during the 1990s and noughties show the familiar faces you may recognise from back then.

From pub landlords and staff to long-serving hairdressers, this retro photo gallery celebrates the characters who made the area tick and in some cases still do.

The photos range from the latest restaurants and shops popping up in the 90s and 2000s to one of Sheffield’s oldest businesses, with a history stretching back nearly 300 years.

How many of the people, pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and shops pictured do you recognise and do these pictures bring back any memories for you?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Yorkies Owner Alex Gardner at Yorkies, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in August 2006 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Felicini Chef Frazer Jarvis with Laura Blackwell and Jodi Foulds at the Felicini restaurant, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in January 2007 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Rock bar Phil Davis with Buffy and Sass outside the Classic Rock Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in June 2003 | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales